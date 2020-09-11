Aristotle, Plato, Socrates & B & G Milky Way Wisdom

One sign that spring is in the air is when the B & G Milky Way locations open up and begin selling the local's summer favorite ice cream treats.

But haven't you ever wondered who is behind their witty and sometimes just downright funny sign quotes and words of wisdom that they have displayed over the years?

Do they get their inspiration from Pinterest? Their own creative insight?

Never the less, I admire them a great deal for still putting them up and making us laugh as we either visit or drive by.

So have a laugh and enjoy some of the best B & G Milky Way wisdom from the past few years: