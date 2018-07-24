Summer is winding down, but there are still plenty of fun summer festivals all over South Dakota.

Head in any direction out of Sioux Falls and eventually you'll run into small town summer festival. Nearly every weekend this summer you'll be able to find carnivals, parades, live music, corn dogs, and car shows.

Sioux Falls has several big events lined up this summer including Germanfest , the Sidewalk Arts Festival and the Sioux Empire Fair, but have you ever taken a road trip to a nearby town to experience a small town summer festival? Here are a few you must attend this summer.