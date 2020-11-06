Area Law Enforcement Hiring, Canines Retire

Lincoln County in South Dakota is now the third-largest in the state and with that brings the need for additional deputies for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. According to Dakota News Now, Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson is looking to add four staff members to the force. One is due to a retirement and the other three will be to fill needed deputy positions.

If you are already a certified South Dakota officer there is a $5,000 signing bonus waiting for you. Saving time and money, Swenson is looking for individuals who have been through training so they can join the force immediately saving anywhere from six to eight months before they are certified, according to Dakota News Now.

The canine patrol plays an important role in many areas of law enforcement and their service is not forgotten. Two police service dogs will now enjoy more off-duty time as 12-year old Blitz and 11-year old Dina have retired. And great news here, both dogs will remain with their handlers.

And the South Dakota Highway Patrol graduated nine troopers through the new Fast Track Academy on Thursday at the state Capitol in Pierre. In fact, during the ceremony, one trooper was able to pin his own brother.

Looking for a career as a police officer, deputy, or trooper? Contact the South Dakota Department of Safety.