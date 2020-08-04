Area Company Could Bring Treats, Outdoor Movie Experience to You

The drive from Sioux Falls to Le Mars, Iowa isn't too bad. On average, the 86-mile trek takes about an hour-and-a-half to go from South Dakota's largest city to the self-proclaimed 'Ice Cream Capital of the World'.

Le Mars is home to Wells Blue Bunny, and many of us have made the drive to Plymouth County to tour the company's visitor center and load up on free samples!

Well now, Blue Bunny wants to bring a very special experience to you.

Travel & Leisure is reporting that the company has transformed an old ice cream truck into what they're calling an 'ice screen truck', complete with an 11-foot by six-foot HD movie screen on the side.

Inside, the truck is packed full of all of the goodies you need to have the at-home movie experience of a lifetime.

The truck is traveling all over the Central United States this summer, giving away chances for the driveway movie night.

Denver: August 5 - 9

Chicago: August 12 - 16

Cincinnati: August 19 - 23

St. Louis: August 26 - 30

Le Mars: September 1 - 4

Blue Bunny is promising to follow any and all local COVID-19 guidelines during the giveaway, including limits on the number of people that can attend, and whether or not masks will be required.

The company got its start more than 100 years ago when Fred H. Wells began his own milk distribution business in 1913. He branched into the ice cream business in 1925.