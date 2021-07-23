Are You Liking The Heat? The Weekend Will Be Hot

There’s a chance we may see a few showers and thunderstorms move through the region. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s for most of us.

Overnight, that chance will continue with a low near 72.

Over the weekend, Saturday looks dry. Highs will be in the 90s, so we’ll be staying toasty out there.

A slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

The mid-90s will return by Monday and we’ll have pretty good chances to crack the triple digits around the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

