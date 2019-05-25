Are You Strong Enough to Pull a Plane for Special Olympics?

The answer to the above question is; yes, of course, you are! But you're going to need help to do it and you're going to need a really good reason too. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is both an event and an initiative which has raised awareness of and funds for South Dakota Special Olympics since 1988.

This is the second year that the Law Enforcement Torch Run is hosting the Plane Pull for Special Olympics . It is happening on Saturday, June 22, at Maverick Air Center, (4201 Maverick Place) Joe Foss Field here in Sioux Falls.

What you need are 8 friends, family, co-workers, and yourself to become a team. You'll be paired with one extraordinary Special Olympian, and together you will pull a 70,000-pound airplane. Each puller is asked to raise $75 or $750 per team.

You can choose from 5 divisions to compete in:

High School/College Public Saftey: at least half of the team members are public safety employees Fitness/Gym Special Olympian: at least 50% of the team members must be our athletes Open: general public

Registration begins is from 9 to 10 AM on June 22. Opening ceremonies are at 10:30, first pull at 11, lunch at noon and awards ceremonies at 12:30 PM.

Awards will be given for the fastest time in each category, Grand Champion/fastest overall time, most money raised and more.

For more information, see Special Olympics South Dakota online , on Facebook or call 605-331-4117.