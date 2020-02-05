Are You South Dakota’s Next Governor’s Ag Ambassador?

What type of individual would meet the necessary criteria to represent the state of South Dakota as its next Ag Ambassador?

According to the Governor's office, one who provides visionary leadership, champion’s growth, responsible stewardship of livestock and land are just a few of the requirements.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem currently is seeking nominations for the 2020 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award.

Nominations should be for individuals or organizations who have continually worked to promote agriculture in South Dakota while demonstrating servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility and respect for others.

Nominations are due to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture by May 1, 2020.

The award will be presented during the annual Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls on July 17 and 18.

Source: sd.gov

Enter your number to get our free mobile app