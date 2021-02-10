Are You Ready for Baseball? Spring Training Begins this Month

Pitchers and catchers pack your gear and set your sites on the start of a new season. It could be a Cactus League or Grapefruit League destination depending on the team but now we have something to look forward to and hopefully put the sub-zero weather behind us as Major League Baseball's Spring Training is about to commence.

Workouts begin for the early birds on Wednesday, February 17. The rest of the squads are expected to clock in a week later for their first workouts. Minnesota Twins will first see their pitchers and catchers in Fort Meyers, Florida on Friday, February 19 and the remainder of the team clocking in on Tuesday, February 23.

The Twins Spring Training schedule of games begins Saturday, February 27 against the American League Champions Tampa Bay Rays.

Opening Day for Minnesota will take the Twins on the road to Milwaukee Thursday, April 1 for a three game series with the Brewers and then three at Detroit.

Look for the Twins home opener on April 8 at Target Field with the Seattle Mariners.