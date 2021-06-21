Are You Ready For Another Blast of Heat?
It will be quite a bit cooler today than it has been lately. In fact, we’ll be below average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 70s with a northwest wind.
Again, overnight low will be on the cool side at 51.
As we head through the rest of this week, we’ll see temperatures warm up through the middle of the week. We’ll be in the 80s tomorrow with the 90s returning by Wednesday.
The 90s will stick around for Thursday, but we’ll bring in a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to move through the region.
There’s a slight chance we could see some rain Friday with highs back in the 80s.
