Today Tuesday, June 5 is the Primary Election and we've listed the information you will need to be prepared before heading to the polls to cast your vote.

The Secretary of State Shantel Krebs encourages South Dakotan’s to review the Voter Information Portal on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website before they head out to vote.

“Being prepared before you head to your polling place is an important step in the voting process,” noted Secretary Krebs. “Registered South Dakota voters can view their sample ballot and find their polling place on the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Portal.”

Before you head to your polling location here is a checklist to follow:

Registered voters must provide a photo identification card (ID) when voting, including

a South Dakota driver's license or nondriver identification card

a passport or an identification card issued by an agency of the United States government

a tribal identification card or

a current student identification card issued by a high school or an accredited institution of higher education, including a university, college, or technical school, located within the State of South Dakota

