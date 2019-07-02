Are You Packing? New South Dakota Concealed Carry Law Begins

There's already people in this country, especially those living on the coasts, that view upper Midwest states like South Dakota as being stuck in the wild, wild, west. As of yesterday, the Rushmore State gave them another reason to think that way.

Monday, (July 1) South Dakota's new concealed carry law went into effect.

As KSFY TV reports, South Dakotan's no longer need a permit to carry a concealed handgun in the state.

The measure was actually signed into law six months ago on January, 1 (2019) by Governor Kristi Noem.

According to KSFY, prior to (July 1), it was considered a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

Now if you're a law-abiding gun owner like myself, the great state of South Dakota is a Second Amendments lovers dream.

The laws surrounding the legal purchase of a firearm from a Federal Firearms Dealer in South Dakota have not changed. You can see a complete list of the South Dakota gun laws and buying restrictions here.

Once Monday's new concealed carry law kicked in, South Dakota is now one of 13 other states with similar type gun laws.

