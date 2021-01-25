Are You Keeping These Unlucky Things in Your Home?

If you're a superstitious person, and let's face it, a lot of us are, whether we want to admit it or not, the thought that you are harboring unlucky items in your home, could give you pause.

When I came across this Reader's Digest article online, I started taking inventory of my own house and realized I have four of the items listed, in my abode right now. Do I think they're causing my decades' long streak of less than stellar life circumstances? No, not really, but as one famous songwriter said, "One never knows- -do one?"

However, before you embark on a feng shui purge of your entire living space, we should examine the reasons behind the selection of these harbingers of misfortune.

Source: Reader's Digest