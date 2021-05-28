Are You A Millennial? You Need To Move To South Dakota Now

Calling all millennials looking to move out of their parent's basement! If you want a fresh start in a new state, turns out South Dakota is one of the top states for millennials.

Millennials now make up the largest generation in the workforce here in the United States. However, the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has presented some financial challenges for millennials. Anyone in their mid-20s to early 40s is literally on the heels of the "Great Recession" which has significantly affected job prospects and earning potential. Furthermore, the unemployment rate is high, and it’s more difficult to find a job.

Luckily, there are states that have bounced back from the pandemic and are great places for millennials to call home. WalletHub even includes South Dakota in its Top 20 list.

WalletHub surveyed all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine which states have been thriving locations for millennials as well as identified states that indicate millennials have been struggling. WalletHub compared affordability, education and health, quality of life, and economic health.

According to WalletHub's study, South Dakota ranks 17 on the list. In fact, South Dakota has one of the lowest unemployment rates across the country for millennials. Millennials in the state even have one of the lowest percentage rates when it comes to living at home with their parents. You can circle that back to being a great state for young professionals!

The top ten best states for millennials which includes two neighboring states are as follows:

Washington District of Columbia Utah Massachusetts Iowa Minnesota Colorado North Dakota Wisconsin Pennsylvania

The worst states for millennials based on WalletHub's findings include Rhode Island, Nevada, and Mississippi.

