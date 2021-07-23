Are These The Best Places To ‘Pop The Question’ In South Dakota?

Summer is a beautiful season. Lots of people get married and even engaged during this season (it's actually one of the busiest seasons for weddings according to the knot.

But what are the best places to pop the question in the state of South Dakota?

According to Neugebauer's, these are the top five places for those looking to get engaged by asking the big question, 'will you marry me?' in South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

1. Falls Park

I don't know if I quite agree with this statement or not. I would be worried someone would fall into the Sioux River falls trying to get the best photo backdrop, step in goose poop or worse put their knee in some. Yikes! It's also not all that private for such a special moment between two people.

2. The Badlands National Park

Now, this would serve as a great destination proposal site for those who love the outdoors and want to get away for a while to celebrate.

3. Mount Rushmore

"Although it might not seem like it, Mount Rushmore can turn into one of the most romantic places in the world. It has withstood the test of time, on many different occasions"- Neugebauer's.

Now I wouldn't call Mount Rushmore romantic but it is a national monument and has beautiful with its craftsmanship. But I wouldn't want tourists gawking at me or my new fiance in the background of a memorable photo or memory.

4. Spearfish Canyon

A more picture-perfect place would be Spearfish Canyon. You could find a hiking trail to propose to at the end. Or better yet, have a nature scavenger hunt that could lead to someone popping the question at the end of the hunt for the treasure?

5. Praire Berry Winery

A full day of eating cheeses and trying different wines at a winery would make for an unforgettable experience. Not to mention that a winery has a beautiful aesthetic for photos. But to get engaged at one would be pure bliss! Open up a new bottle of wine to celebrate the night as a newly engaged couple.

Source: Neugebauer's