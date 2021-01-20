When you talk about great comfort foods you have to think 'Mac & Cheese'. And there are lots of great recipes for the dish. When I'm feeling particularly extravagant I will even slice up and toss in a few wieners. Very fancy, I know.

The website 'Best Things In South Dakota' published a list pointing out where they say you will find the Best Mac & Cheese in our state. Do you think these Are These The 10 Best Places In South Dakota for 'Mac & Cheese'?

Grille 26, Sioux Fall Phillips Avenue Diner, Sioux Falls Lucky's 13 Pub, Spearfish Murphy's Pub 7 Grill, Rapid City Delmonico Grill, Rapid City Killian's, Spearfish The Landing, Yankton Squealers Smoke Shack, Tea The Depot Pub & Grill, Mitchell Patty's Place, Belle Fourche

My personal favorite at-home recipe is a 'Baked Mac & Cheese' I've adapted over the years. It includes the following...(FYI-don't enjoy in moderation):

1 lb. dried elbow pasta

1 stick of real butter

1/2 cup flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1 small carton of half and half

2 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese

2 cups Mozzarella Cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups Crushed Seasoned Croutons sprinkled on top

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. paprika

