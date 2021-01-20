Are These The 10 Best Places In South Dakota for ‘Mac & Cheese’?

Mac N Cheese / Getty Images

When you talk about great comfort foods you have to think 'Mac & Cheese'. And there are lots of great recipes for the dish. When I'm feeling particularly extravagant I will even slice up and toss in a few wieners. Very fancy, I know.

The website 'Best Things In South Dakota' published a list pointing out where they say you will find the Best Mac & Cheese in our state. Do you think these Are These The 10 Best Places In South Dakota for 'Mac & Cheese'?

  1. Grille 26, Sioux Fall
  2. Phillips Avenue Diner, Sioux Falls
  3. Lucky's 13 Pub, Spearfish
  4. Murphy's Pub 7 Grill, Rapid City
  5. Delmonico Grill, Rapid City
  6. Killian's, Spearfish
  7. The Landing, Yankton
  8. Squealers Smoke Shack, Tea
  9. The Depot Pub & Grill, Mitchell
  10. Patty's Place, Belle Fourche

My personal favorite at-home recipe is a 'Baked Mac & Cheese' I've adapted over the years. It includes the following...(FYI-don't enjoy in moderation):

  • 1 lb. dried elbow pasta
  • 1 stick of real butter
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 small carton of half and half
  • 2 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 2 cups Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups Crushed Seasoned Croutons sprinkled on top
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. paprika
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Leaders Park Sioux Falls

Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top