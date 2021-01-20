Are These The 10 Best Places In South Dakota for ‘Mac & Cheese’?
When you talk about great comfort foods you have to think 'Mac & Cheese'. And there are lots of great recipes for the dish. When I'm feeling particularly extravagant I will even slice up and toss in a few wieners. Very fancy, I know.
The website 'Best Things In South Dakota' published a list pointing out where they say you will find the Best Mac & Cheese in our state. Do you think these Are These The 10 Best Places In South Dakota for 'Mac & Cheese'?
- Grille 26, Sioux Fall
- Phillips Avenue Diner, Sioux Falls
- Lucky's 13 Pub, Spearfish
- Murphy's Pub 7 Grill, Rapid City
- Delmonico Grill, Rapid City
- Killian's, Spearfish
- The Landing, Yankton
- Squealers Smoke Shack, Tea
- The Depot Pub & Grill, Mitchell
- Patty's Place, Belle Fourche
My personal favorite at-home recipe is a 'Baked Mac & Cheese' I've adapted over the years. It includes the following...(FYI-don't enjoy in moderation):
- 1 lb. dried elbow pasta
- 1 stick of real butter
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 small carton of half and half
- 2 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese
- 2 cups Mozzarella Cheese
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 cups Crushed Seasoned Croutons sprinkled on top
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. paprika
