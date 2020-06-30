Are These Really The Best Jobs Available In Sioux Falls?

In a time where the national unemployment rate is over 13%, you have to wonder if there are any good jobs out there.

During this pandemic, thousands of people have lost their jobs, been furloughed, or had a business where they work close down. These have been really tough times for employers and employees.

One thing about Sioux Falls is that we historically have not been subject to the extreme economic peaks and valleys that many of the other parts of the country experience. And if you are currently looking for a gig Zippia says there are some good opportunities here in and around the city.

Zippia is a job search website and they point out as far as hiring numbers these are the Top 10 Companies in Sioux Falls:

1. Wells Fargo

2. Tata Consultancy Services

3. Sanford Health

4. Citi

5. Capital One

6. Hy-Vee

7. Sioux Falls

8. Avera Health

9. Walmart

10. Sioux Falls Catholic Schools

Zippia also has listed these at Best Jobs In Sioux Falls and they also estimate how much compensation you can expect to make right now:

Physical Therapist – Acute Care = $61,833

Tableau Administrator = $80,005

Concrete Finisher = $ $37,809

Road Driver = $64,612

Retail Stock Associate = $28,795

Nursing Assistant = $30,263

Purchasing Agent = $38,079

Collections Representative = $30,528

Italian Express Clerk = $26,814

Lead Police Officer = $50,423

Housekeeping Aid Leader = $22,184

Palliative Care/Hospice Medical Director

Journeyman Plumber = $55,155

Mortgage Loan Closer = $37,955

Retail Cashier = $23,488