Are These Really the ’12 Seasons Of South Dakota’?
Sometimes with South Dakota weather, it feels like we have about two weeks of summer and then just a bunch of misery. I mean don't you love the changing seasons, Spring, Summer, Fall, & Winter? Don't we need more equality?
I'm not sure who we file a complaint with but it needs to be done. We're getting screwed out of those luxurious summer evenings when we can sit outside and enjoy a burger off the grill while sitting out on the patio furniture and sipping a sweet iced tea. That's what I'm talkin' about! Anymore we get about four of those days and then Mother Nature releases the blood-sucking bugs and debilitating heat.
Not to put too fine a point on it but it seems these are the “Real Seasons of South Dakota”:
January – COLD
February – BITTER COLD
March – POTHOLES
April – COLD & RAIN
May – TORNADOS
June – MOSQUITOES
July – FLOP SWEAT
August – SURFACE OF THE SUN
September – BUGS, GNATS, & MOSQUITOES
October – FIREPITS
November – WINTER'S BACK
December – COLD WITH PRETTY LIGHTS
Sure … as a kid I remember walking uphill both ways to school in chest-deep snow. But we didn't care because we knew Spring was right around the corner. And it was a real Spring. The kind filled with hope, renewal, and rainbows. Not like Springs of late that feel more like despair, student loans, and lower back pain.