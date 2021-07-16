Are There Really Wild Armadillos in Iowa?

Recently, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources took to social media to announce that it was the time of the year for spotting armadillos in the Hawkeye State. This, of course, led to many questions from area residents, wondering if this could possibly be true?

When most of us think of armadillos, we likely think of them living in southern states, like Texas. In fact, most of them live in Central and South America. But one species has made it all the way up into the U.S. and thanks to a lack of predators these days, it's spreading.

Get our free mobile app

On its Facebook Page, the Iowa DNR explains that wild armadillos do in fact live in Iowa, and gives 7 facts about how the tiny mammal survives in a state with such unpredictable and hostile weather.

So, what are some of the things you need to know about armadillos in Iowa? Well, for starters, they're not native to Iowa, obviously. They've been slowly migrating their way north for the last 100 years or so.

Also, the Iowa DNR mentions that while armadillos may make their way through Iowa in the warmer months of the year, it's highly unlikely they can survive Iowa's brutal winter. So, let's hope they're only visiting when we see them foraging on the side of the road, am I right?

For the full list, check it out at the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's website.

Story Source: Iowa Department of Natural Resources via Facebook