Many schools throughout the Sioux Empire are closed until May 1st, including the Sioux Falls School District. This results in more time out of the classroom and in front of the computer. Times have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, but are students actually learning anything? Surprisingly E-learning could be the future.

Students in today's society have a lot more access to resources than others did growing up. In recent years, E-learning has been on the rise for numerous reasons. Dexway provides the top five aspects of why students are actually benefitting from learning online as opposed to a classroom setting.

Number one: Students learn more than they do in traditional courses.

If a student is struggling in a course, they can learn at their own pace. According to Dexway, "They are able to move faster through areas of the course they feel comfortable with, but slower through those that they need a little more time on." This way they aren't feeling "bored."

Number two: Retention rates are higher with online learning.

This may be hard to believe since any form of technology can be seen as a distraction. However, with E-learning, retention rates have jumped from 25% to 60%! This is due to engaging multimedia content offered to students while learning.

Number three: Online learning requires less of a time investment.

E-learning has been known to be a cheaper option for students who are on a budget. This would also give students the flexibility to have a part-time job while receiving an education.

Number four: More frequent assessments can reduce distractions.

This area is more for teachers. Having assignments and tests online is easier for teachers to keep track of a student's progress. This way students can efficiently receive the help they need in order to succeed.

Number five: E-learning is the greener option.

This answer speaks for itself. Online classes traditionally save trees since teachers aren't making copies of assignments. Students are learning while helping our planet.

What do you think are the benefits of E-learning?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Email *