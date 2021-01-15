Are South Dakota National Guard Members Heading to D.C?

A number of soldiers and airmen from the South Dakota National Guard and Air Guard will be heading to Washington D.C. to apparently help provide security for President- Elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Wednesday.

Dakota News Now is reporting, that an undetermined number of South Dakota National Guard military members are in the process of being assembled, the reason is not completely clear at this time.

Governor Kristi Noem's office confirmed the deployment but gave out no further information regarding the size of the task force, its purpose, and where they will be deployed.

Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Governor Kristi Noem, told Dakota News Now, for security reasons, the specifics of the SDNG mission is not being given out to the public.

The Governor's office did say the task force is comprised of guard members from units statewide and not from any one specific company or battalion.

According to Dakota News Now, reports coming out of the Pentagon indicate more than 20,000 troops will be securing the nation’s capital next week for the inauguration.

Guard members from Iowa are also being called up to help out next week. On Thursday (January 14), officials with the Iowa National Guard confirmed they are sending 250 soldiers to the U.S. Capitol in support of Biden's inauguration.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app