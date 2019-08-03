Are Solar-Powered Balloons Spying on South Dakota?

You can't see them but they are up there. A really long way up!

It seems our own government is spying on you. Yep, with surveillance balloons. It's to provide the location and deter narcotic trafficking and homeland security threats. They're called MESH networking tests.

Is it legal? That's up for debate. The South Dakota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says this kind of constant surveillance violates the privacy of citizens, creating what's a pervasive checkpoint over cities.

Here's a look at the FCC filing. Note that the location of the surveillance balloons is from Baltic, South Dakota.

One report states that the balloons will continue to collect data through September traveling at an altitude of up to 65,000 feet.

So remember the next time you go outside, you're being watched. By our own government.