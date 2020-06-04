Are Blue Light Glasses Worth The Money?

How many hours do you stare at a screen throughout your day? Five, six, or seven maybe double that? More than likely, your eyes are looking at numerous screens for several hours a day.

The light that is produced by your computer or cell phone screen or more commonly known as "blue light" has been known to cause eye strain and or dry eyes over time. If you have experienced either of these symptoms you are certainly not alone.

But do blue light glasses work in preventing eye strain? Well turns out they don't really solve the issue.

Ophthalmologist Rishi Singh, MD states that the constant readjusting and shifting of focus causes the eye strain and or ocular discomfort you may be feeling after a long day of working on the computer. We also don't blink as often when we look at our screens which of course causes our eyes to dry out more quickly.

So if you have been thinking of either upgrading your current prescription glasses to some blue light reflecting lenses or going out to buy a pair of nonprescription blue light glasses give these a try:

Eye drops And if you wear contacts make sure you get the kind of eye drops that are compatible with your contact lenses.

Make sure you are sitting at least 25 inches away from your screen.

Try the 20-20 rule After 20 minutes of working on the computer, try to look at something that is 20 feet away for about 20 seconds as this will help your eyes relax a little bit.



Source: Health Cleveland Clinic