Are Baby Eagle Eggs Watched On Nest Cam OK?

I am fascinated by the various Eagle cams around the nation. The closest Eagle cam to Sioux Falls is by a trout farm in Decorah, Iowa. I've visited the site in person. If you are in the area I would suggest a stop at the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery. The Decorah eagle cam that is maintained by the Raptor Resource Project is just across the street.

Another eagle cam set up by the Friends of Big Bear Valley monitors a nest inside the San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. It appears that these eggs are near hatching. The pair of nesting eagles have been named Shadow and Jackie. They are sitting on a pair of eggs.

Friends of Big Bear Valley Eagle Cam Eggs

There has been some chatter on social media about concerns for the hatchlings. The following was posted on the Friends of Big Bear Facebook page:

“There is a lot of talk going around different chats and FB pages about what the status is with the eggs and whether they will hatch. Rather than worry, speculate or make pronouncements, we would prefer to be diligent observers of nature in all of its beauty and its amazing processes, curiosities and possibilities. Every eagle pair is different, every nest and nesting season has a multitude of variables and every bald eagle has its own unique way of being in the world--Jackie, for example, was 'supposed to' mate for life with Mr. B. But apparently Jackie forgot to read the rule book and against all human speculation, decided she liked Shadow better. We will continue watching and learning and humbly allow the eagles and nature to show us what will happen next.”