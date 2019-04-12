April is Alcohol Awareness Month

There is a solution out there and there are people more than willing to help.

Sometimes trying to quit might take more than one shot, but don't give up keep trying, you can face this devastating disease that affects so many.

Looking at the number of people affected by addiction is staggering.

One in every 12 adults, or 17.6 million people, suffer from alcohol use disorder or alcohol dependence.

But there are people out there walking a sober path willing to help. If you or someone you love is affected in a negative way by alcohol maybe use this month as a chance at a new way of live.

From Facing Addiction :

Founded and sponsored by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (now Facing Addiction with NCADD), Alcohol Awareness Month was established in 1987 to help reduce the stigma so often associated with alcohol addiction by encouraging communities to reach out to the American public each April with information about alcohol, alcohol addiction, and recovery. Alcohol addiction is a chronic, progressive disease, genetically predisposed and fatal if untreated.

To read more from Facing Addiction click here.

Sources: Facing Addiction