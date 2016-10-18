Happy 2020! To celebrate the New Year, throughout the month of January we are giving out CASH to 10 lucky people who exclusively download/have the mobile app. Yep. It's that easy to have your chance at winning $100 cold hard CASH. Plus, you can listen to and take us wherever you go. Just fill out the information below so we can contact you to let you know if you win. We will be selecting and notifying those who have won the first week of February.

Appy New Year $1,000 Cash Entry From Please fill out this information in order to be considered for this promotion's cash winnings. Name First Last

Phone

Email

APPY NEW YEAR CONTEST RULES



By downloading a Townsquare Media station app, you agree to be bound by the Official Rules in the "Appy New Year" contest.

The "Appy New Year" contest is only open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States. The promotion is not open to Townsquare Media employees, or any other employee/family member of a competing media company in the Sioux Falls market or any other market a competitor operates or does business in.

ENTRY PERIOD:

The Appy New Year contest period is open from January, 1st through January, 31st 2020. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM (Central Time) on January, 31st 2020 to be considered eligible.

HOW TO ENTER:

Listeners will be invited to download a station apps from the following Townsquare Media brands: (KIKN, KKLS-FM, KMXC, KSOO AM/FM, KXRB AM/FM, and KYBB) during the contest entry period.

Once downloaded, listeners will be asked to register their entry at the Townsquare Media/Sioux Falls station mobile app.

Contestants downloading a station app from any of those brands during the contest entry period are eligible to win one of (10) $100.00 cash prizes that will be given away in early February via a random drawing from all eligible contestants.

Only (1) entry per-person, per-station, during the contest entry period.

Chances of winning are dependent on the number of qualified entries submitted during the contest entry period.

Only one cash winner per household. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred.

Townsquare Media/Sioux Falls shall not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in the contest.

Townsquare Media reserves the right to disqualify any individual in the contest for tampering, unauthorized intervention, or actions resulting in fraud during the contest entry period.

Townsquare Media Sioux Falls reserves to change the rules of the contest at any time without prior notice.

All decisions made by contest judges are final.

WINNER NOTIFICATION:

Cash winners will be notified by email or via the phone of their cash prizes.

In the event a contest winner is unable to be reached within a (14) day period, the cash prize reverts back to Townsquare Media/Sioux Falls.

TO CLAIM A PRIZE:

Winners will be asked to visit our studio at (5100 South Tennis Lane, Sioux Falls, SD) during business hours to sign and return corresponding Townsquare Media winner paperwork within the assigned time period.