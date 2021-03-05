Hunters know it's hard to get every hunting license you want every year. South Dakota has a chance for you to win three of the best tags you could ever get, including an elk tag for a nonresident.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks announced that the Hunt for Habitat Super Tag raffle is back for 2021. Hunters have the chance to enter a raffle for two different types of tag and raise money for wildlife habitat in the state.

The first package is for one Any Deer, one Any Elk, and one Any Antelope license. Those tags would be good for any unit in the state that has a season for that animal during the time the season is occurring for the weapon you would choose to hunt with. So if you wanted to bow hunt elk in the Black Hills in September but strike out, you can continue hunting with a rifle starting with the firearm season. The best part is that if you don't have the vacation time to do all three in a year, the winner can choose to use any of the tags for one year in either 2021 or 2022. Three of these triple-tag packages will be raffled off.

The other hunt is one Custer State Park Trophy Buffalo License that is also good for 2021 or 2022.

Raffle tickets for these tags are available to residents and nonresidents, but there is a difference in cost. Residents will pay $10 per ticket and nonresidents will pay $20 per ticket.

The raffle is open until July 19 and winners will be drawn as soon as the entry period closes. Get entered on the GFP website and cross your fingers.