What would it be like for a student to get an internship at the South Dakota State Capital in Pierre? Defiantly a highlight of their college school years and you'd become a social media magnet.

Through November 8 college students who have an interest in state government can apply with their resume, cover letter and letter of recommendation.

No you won't be required to count all the blue tiles or find that one staircase spindle that's out of place, but you may want to learn the history of them should you be chosen.

According to the Governor's office, the interns who will be selected will work with staff on various projects depending on interests and strengths.

The typical duties include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services manager, and communications team, conducting policy research, preparing policy briefings, and staffing the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

To apply contact Emily.Kiel@state.sd.us