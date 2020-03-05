Apple Paying Up For Slowing Down iPhones

If you owned any version of the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 7 Plus or certain iPhone SE's, you could get $25 for each device, depending on how many claims are filed.

MarketWatch reports that Apple admitted in December 2017 that it used software updates to slow down older iPhones "to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue."

Apple had offered $29 battery replacements only after many users had spent hundreds to buy a new phone, not knowing the cause of the slowdown. Many claim they would have bought new batteries instead of new phones, according to MarketWatch.

Apple will pay between $310 million to $500 million, including about $93 million to lawyers representing consumers. The company admits to no wrongdoing, MarketWatch reports.

As of now, there are no details on how to file a claim.

