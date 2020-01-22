Apparently…People Lie About Working Out

The New York Post reported these results based on a survey that was completed by 2,000 Americans. The article reports that "19% have lied about working out and 37% admit doing so in order to convince someone else they were busy." Here's another crazy statistic I learned from this study, 3 out of 10 people have skipped a full workout because they were missing an "essential" item. These articles might include headphones, a water bottle, or the correct workout gear.