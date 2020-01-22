Apparently…People Lie About Working Out

Credit: jdwfoto/Getty Images
This may or may not come as a shock to some individuals, but people are lying about going to the gym!  Their reasons.....just a bunch of lame explanations!

The most common reasons someone lies about not working out include:

  • Being too tired
  • Having other things to do
  • Simply just not wanting to go
  • Being too busy at work

The New York Post reported these results based on a survey that was completed by 2,000 Americans.  The article reports that "19% have lied about working out and 37% admit doing so in order to convince someone else they were busy."  Here's another crazy statistic I learned from this study, 3 out of 10 people have skipped a full workout because they were missing an "essential" item.  These articles might include headphones, a water bottle, or the correct workout gear.

I admit...it is difficult for me to workout without my headphones.  I am an avid runner, so the music stimulates my adrenaline and helps me run for an extended period of time.  However, if I do forget my headphones, I just push through the run as it is a priority for me to accomplish my daily workout!

Do you tend to lie about going to the gym?

Source: New York Post

