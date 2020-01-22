Apparently…People Lie About Working Out
The most common reasons someone lies about not working out include:
- Being too tired
- Having other things to do
- Simply just not wanting to go
- Being too busy at work
The New York Post reported these results based on a survey that was completed by 2,000 Americans. The article reports that "19% have lied about working out and 37% admit doing so in order to convince someone else they were busy." Here's another crazy statistic I learned from this study, 3 out of 10 people have skipped a full workout because they were missing an "essential" item. These articles might include headphones, a water bottle, or the correct workout gear.
I admit...it is difficult for me to workout without my headphones. I am an avid runner, so the music stimulates my adrenaline and helps me run for an extended period of time. However, if I do forget my headphones, I just push through the run as it is a priority for me to accomplish my daily workout!
Do you tend to lie about going to the gym?
Source: New York Post