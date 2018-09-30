AP Top 25: Ohio State up to 3, Notre Dame at 6; 5 New Teams

After winning top-10 matchups, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Notre Dame rose to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll. For the second straight week, there was major turnover at the bottom of the Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama and Georgia mainted the top two spots in the media ranking . The Crimson Tide received 58 first-place votes on Sunday. Ohio State moved past Clemson after rallying in the fourth quarter at Penn State. Clemson slipped to No. 4 after a close victory at home against Syracuse. The Buckeyes and Tigers each received a first-place vote.

LSU held steady at No. 5 and Notre Dame moved up two spots after beating Stanford. Oklahoma fell to No. 7 and No. 9 West Virginia returned to the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when it reached No. 5 early in the season. Washington also moved into the top 10 after routing BYU.

POLL POINTS

For the second straight week, seven ranked teams lost, though with five games matching ranked teams that was not much of a surprise. Still, it is only the second time since the poll expanded to 25 teams in 1989 that there were consecutive weeks in which at least five teams dropped out. On Sept. 19, 1999, five teams dropped out; six teams did the following week.

The teams at the bottom of last week's ranking did not fare well. Nos. 22-24 all lost and were dumped by voters.

