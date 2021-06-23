Anyone Else In Sioux Falls Have Tons Of Yard Rabbits?

For some reason this summer we are seeing more rabbits in our yard than ever before. Personally, I have nothing against little bunnies, but they are eating our flowers and newly planted grass. That vexes my soul.

I've been on a mission to rid my lawn of rodents. Sioux Falls ordinance says I can't discharge a firearm within city limits. I'm not saying I'd whack the little lapins, but it crossed my mind.

Our little Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Percy, used to guard our backyard against the furry pests. All we'd have to say is 'get the bunny' and he'd give chase. Now he's too fat and disinterested to run off the interlopers.

I headed over to google and typed in “How Do I Get Rid Of Rabbits In My Yard”. The first piece of advice that came up was from almanac.com and they suggest … “To discourage pesky rabbits, try dusting your plants with plain talcum powder. Since rabbits are great sniffers, powdered red pepper sprinkled around the garden or on targeted plants may keep them out. Irish Spring soap shavings placed in little drawstring bags around the garden will also help to keep rabbits away.”

So yesterday I took a giant container of Cayenne Pepper and sprinkled it all over the backyard. As I was monitoring activity out my living room window I saw one little bunny crawl under the fence and start to nibble on my young tender recently sprouted grass.

It wasn't long until the furry fella just stopped, turned, and ran back under the fence from whence he came. Looks like the Hot Pepper deterrent works!

I am pretty sure though that as that hot little hare was running off he stopped, turned, and gestured at me with one finger from his upturned right front paw...