Anthropologie Opening Soon at the Empire Mall

Things are happening at the Empire Mall. There are already 110 stores and eateries that are once again welcoming shoppers with open arms. Plus new stores are moving in.

You've probably seen the name Anthropologie on the tube, online, on Instagram, Twitter, and even in fashion magazines. They are planning to open a new store in the Empire Mall before Thanksgiving, just in time for the holiday rush.

Anthropologie is a " lifestyle brand that imparts a sense of beauty, optimism, and discovery to their customer." With over 200 stores across the U.S. and Canada, they are constantly expanding their offerings in an effort to give customers a truly unique array of merchandise.

Anthropologie shoppers can expect to find:

Women's clothing in a wide array of sizes, (from XXS to 3X).

Shoes

Fashion accessories & beauty items like soaps, perfume, hand and body lotions, sunscreens, hair scrunchies

Yoga mat towels, exercise items such as barbells and resistance bands

Furniture, housewares, and decorative items

Gifts like candles, cookbooks, blankets, and jewelry

You'll be able to find Anthropologie next to the Coach store, across from Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters.

The Empire Mall has been offering shop-your-way options ( in person, curbside pickup, and pickup in-store, all through the last year and that will continue. So whether you're ready to hit the mall again, or still a bit hesitant, you can still get your shopping done.

Source: James Payer, Director of Marketing and Business Development/Empire Mall