Anthony Edwards Named a Finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year Award

This comes as no surprise, but Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been named a finalist for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

Edwards, drafted number one overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, appeared in all 72 regular-season games for the Timberwolves this season. Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

The 6'4 guard is joined by Charolotte's LaMelo Ball and Sacramento's Tyrese Haliburton. Ball is currently the favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award holding Vegas betting odds at -2500. Edwards is +1000 while Haliburton is +10000 according to Vegas Insider.

In comparison to the other finalists, Ball has averaged 15.7 points in 51 total games played. Ball also averaged more rebounds per game (5.9) and assists per game (6.1) over Edwards. In 58 appearances this season, Haliburton averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Edwards has proven to be another great young addition to the Minnesota sports scene. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was one of the favorites to win the NFL's Rookie of the Year award for his 2020 season. 24-year-old rookie Kirill Kaprizov has provided a huge spark for the Minnesota Wild this season and is the favorite to win the NHL's Rookie of the Year award.

The NBA's Rookie of the Year will be announced during coverage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on TNT.