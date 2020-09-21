Anthony Barr Moved to Injured Reserve with Torn Pectoral Muscle

Minnesota Vikings linebacker and defensive captain Anthony Barr has been placed on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle.

No, this isn't the three-week injured reserve list that we've seen other Vikings like Danielle Hunter placed on. Barr will be sidelined for the rest of the 2020 NFL season according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Barr was injured early in a 28-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday (September 20) after playing just 16 snaps. Barr did not have a tackle in the game. Replacing Barr will be mostly on the hands of fourth-year linebacker Eric Wilson. Troy Dye, and Ryan Connell will help fill the depth on the roster.

Barr was voted as a team captain for a third straight season entering this year. The four-time Pro Bowler made six tackles in his two starts. Barr was drafted 9th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and has appeared in 87 total games for the Vikings. He has 423 total tackles, 36 tackles-for-loss, 15 sacks, and two interceptions.

The loss of Barr will leave another hole on the Vikings defense that lost nine defensive players from a year ago, Michael Pierce opting out due to COVID-19, and Hunter to short-term injured reserve. Through two games, Minnesota has allowed 71 points and 876 total yards to the Packers and Colts.