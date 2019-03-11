Anthony Barr Leaving the Minnesota Vikings for the New York Jets

It was expected that linebacker Anthony Barr and the Minnesota Vikings would split and go opposite ways this offseason. That has officially come true.

The free agent linebacker has agreed to a new deal with the New York Jets according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The terms of the new deal have not been released as of now. Barr entered this offseason with expectations of getting paid and the Vikings did not have the cap room available to make it work.

Barr was drafted 9th overall by the Vikings in 2014 and has been named to the Pro Bowl four times in his short career. The 6'5 outside linebacker had 338 tackles and 13.5 sacks during his stint in Minnesota.

The landing spot for Barr is one of the best scenarios for Vikings fans that don't want to see him lined up against the Vikings offense. The Jets and Vikings played during the 2018 season and aren't scheduled to play again until 2022, pending some miraculous Super Bowl meeting before that.

Minnesota will move forward with Eric Wilson at linebacker at this moment. Wilson started for Barr in four games this season with Barr sitting out injured. Minnesota can look to add depth to the linebacker spot in the NFL Draft, or possibly in free agency.