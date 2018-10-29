Former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert made the most of a very limited opportunity over the weekend to find the end zone for the second straight week in the National Football League, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday (October 28) in London, the Britton, South Dakota native turned his only reception of the game into a 32-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz, just before halftime in the Eagles' 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eight games into his rookie season the former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has 18 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Goedert is averaging 10.44 yards per reception.

The Eagles (4-4) are off this week (November 4). They return to action Sunday, November 11, when they host the Dallas Cowboys.

At South Dakota State, Goedert was a two-time FCS All-American (2016-17). He eclipsed 1,000+ receiving yards as a junior and senior and totaled a school-record 92 catches in 2016.