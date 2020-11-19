Another Toilet Paper Shortage?

We all remember how the toilet paper shortages earlier this year impacted our trips to the grocery stores.

Who has toilet paper? Is there a limit to how many packages we can buy? How many rolls do we need for the next few weeks? Etc.

I thought all of this toilet paper uncertainty was behind us however, Target on the East side of town the other day seemed to be running a bit short on TP.

I asked one of the associates if we would again see another shortage of bath tissue and he said that Target has an "emergency supply chain set up just in case."

According to Boston 25 News, Target isn't the only place that has seen shortages in paper products once more.

Walmart, Publix, and Kroger also have seen a 21% shortage of paper towels on their store shelves.

Boston 25 News states that:

"Unlike the last time the coronavirus pandemic had people stockpiling what they thought were necessities, experts said it won’t be quite as bad this time."- Boston 25 News

It doesn't help that the companies who produce toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfectant wipes have also experienced a decrease of about 10% in their workforce.

The decrease is due to the staff coming into close contact with an individual who has tested positive for Coronavirus and having to stay at home.

Source: Boston 25 News