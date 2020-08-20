Another Sturgis Business Warns About Employee With COVID-19

The 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which ran from Aug 7 through Aug 16, 2020, attracted over 460,000 vehicles and 100s of thousands of people from all over the nation.

There have been serious concerns about the spread of COVID-19 after folks returned home after spending time at the largest gathering in the nation since the pandemic broke out in the United States.

On Thursday the Rapid City Journal reported that a person at a Sturgis tattoo parlor who worked during the Rally has tested positive for COVID-19 and potentially exposed other rally-goers.

State Health officials said that an employee of Asylum Tattoo Sturgis at 1304 Main St. in Sturgis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The days and hours the individual worked and could have infected others include:

Aug. 13: 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Aug. 14: 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Aug. 15: 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Aug. 16: 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Aug. 17: 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

Department of Health officials have not given an exact number of positive COVID-19 cases of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees but they said it was under 25.