Another Sioux Falls City Park Reopened on Tuesday

Good news, the flooded areas throughout Sioux Falls are slowly, but surely drying up and crews continue to work diligently on the cleanup efforts.

That fact was proven yet again on Tuesday with the city's latest announcement that Dunham Park is now open for public use.

KSFY TV is reporting the bike trail from Dunham Park to Sertoma Park is also now open. But be advised, the bike trail west of Dunham Park to Legacy Park still remains closed.

Park and recreation crews remain hard at work cleaning up the bike trail system and city parks that were impacted by the recent flooding in the Sioux Empire over the past few weeks.

According to KSFY, debris and flood waters are still forcing the closure of the following Sioux Falls city parks:

Legacy Park

Yankton Trail Park

Tomar Park

Spencer Park

Lower Tuthill Park

Pasley Park

Rotary Park

Riverdale Park

Cherry Rock Park

River Boulevard Greenway

Beadle Greenway

Nelson Greenway

Fawick Park

Downtown River Greenway

Norlin Greenway

The city will continue to update residents on the status of the parks affected by the flooding. Once we receive notification that a park is once again open for public use, we will pass that information along.

Source: KSFY TV