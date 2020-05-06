Another Semi-Truck Takes The Pierre Low Train Bridge Challenge

Semi-trucks, 18-wheelers, tractor-trailers, whatever you want to call them, they are the 'king of the road'. When a car or pick-up tangles with one, it can get nasty for the smaller vehicle while the big rig usually ends up nothing more than a bent bumper and broken headlight.

Big rigs are tough, no doubt, but everything has an arch-nemesis that can't be beaten. Superman has Kryptonite, dogs have vacuum cleaners and semi-truck trailers have low iron train bridges.

Dakota News Now reports of a trailer getting crunched under the 11-foot-3-inch Pierre & Eastern Railroad bridge while traveling through the capital city.

The driver from Houston, Texas told police he ignored the signs alerting truck drivers of the low train bridge. The driver said he was following directions from his GPS that lead him straight into the notorious trailer killing bridge.

The driver was cited for a truck route violation.

The bridge was built in 1907 and dozens of trucks have taken the Pierre train bridge challenge over the years. So far, there hasn't been a truck or trailer tough enough to take it out.