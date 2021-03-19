Another Long-time Sioux Falls Tradition Postponed

It was a rite of spring, really. A gathering of families, friends, groups of smiling military, firefighters, police officers, and anyone else who loved pancakes and those specially made smokie sausages.

It was recently announced that what will be the Lions Club Pancake Days are being pushed back to September 8 and 9. Those famously delicious flapjacks will be hot and ready that Wednesday, from 4 to 8 PM, and that Thursday from 8 AM to 8 PM.

The Lions have proudly been helping people with vision and hearing problems since 1964. They work hard to make sure that every child possible gets a vision screening and they also partake in a worldwide eyeglass recycling program.

During this huge hotcakes happening, they will serve around 60,000 pancakes and around 38,000 of their secret recipe sausages. There are usually 11 grills manned by trained Lions Club volunteers. So, your wait time is minimal. Good news when you're craving those heavenly, fluffy, savory pancakes. Don't forget, you can also get a scoop of delicious ice cream, just in case you'd rather douse your flapjacks in that, rather than syrup!

The proceeds from the annual Pancake Days event make it possible for the Lions to carry on with the work they are dedicated to.

More information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities is coming soon. So mark the event on your calendar for this fall, September 8 and 9 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

They are currently looking for volunteers and if you'd like to be a part of this wonderful and huge event you can contact the Lions directly at info@sdlions.org or call 605-388-0551