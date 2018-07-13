The Minnesota Twins have had a disappointing 2018 season and it has been a combination of things that have contributed to that disappointment.

One of those contributing factors has clearly been the injuries that have mounted up all year.

The latest to get hit with the injury bug is DH/first baseman Logan Morrison.

The Twins have placed Morrison on the 10 day DL with a left hip injury.

He was already splitting time with Joe Mauer, playing DH the days Joe plays 1st and playing 1st the days Mauer would DH.

This is the last thing the Twins can afford at this point as they are starring down a 7.5 game lead for the Cleveland Indians and an almost insurmountable deficit in the Wild Card standings.

