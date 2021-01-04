Another Earthquake Registered In South Dakota Monday Morning

Back on December 8th, 2020 there was an earthquake in northern South Dakota by Bowdle which is about 4 hours Northwest of Sioux Falls I Edmunds County. That quake registered 3.2 on the Richter scale which is a rather mild quake.

The Richter scale goes from 0 to 9 and is used to measure the strength of an earthquake.

South Dakota doesn't see very many earthquakes but early this morning at 8:55 am there was another quake felt in the southern part of the state.

The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake registering 3.1 magnitude just northwest of Tyndall in Bon Homme county. No damage has been reported.

According to Meteorologist Aaron Doudna from Dakota News Now, “There are some fault lines that run through South Dakota, so experiencing a small earthquake isn't unheard of. They're just rare. I think this is the third earthquake to hit South Dakota in the past three years.”