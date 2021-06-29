It's known as the "Live Music Capital of the World" and a direct flight from Sioux Falls can get you there. Austin, Texas is the latest non-stop destination from Allegiant Airlines.

What to do when you get there? Simple: enjoy the nightlife and festivals. If you're like me and really miss the Sioux Falls JazzFest, Austin has a giant one - and it happens in November when Austin has mild temps and back in South Dakota we're freezing our tukus off. Plus, November is the time when these direct flights begin so we'll take that as a sign.

According to Dakota News Now, flights from Sioux Falls to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport begin at just $39. I think we're all "on board" with that price.

You can also check out the famous Austin City Limits concerts and the dining is top-notch.

“We know that Sioux Falls residents appreciate our unique brand of air travel: convenient, affordable nonstop service without the hassle of layovers or connections.” ~ Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

Flights begin on November 18.

