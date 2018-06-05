Another Childhood Memory Bites The Dust: So Long, Sears

Geez, my childhood memories are falling like dominoes. At least, my childhood retail memories.

The lunch counter at Woolworth's. The photo booth at Kmart . The Sears Christmas catalog. The escalator as the Penny's store downtown Sioux Falls.

OK I know, Penny's is still around. At least for now.

When the announcement came a couple weeks ago that the Sioux Falls Sears store was on the chopping block along with many Sears store's around the country, it was kind of sad. Oh, I've heard all the reasons why these stores have bought the brick-and-mortar retail farm. I get that somehow this is 'progress' or 'just the way it is in the world today'.

I'm sure our Grandparents or Great-Grandparents felt the same way when that first tractor showed up in the neighborhood. Well, there goes 'ol Nellie, literally put out to pasture.

And so it is, some of the biggest names from my growing-up years are being put out to pasture. Or, in some cases, put out to on-line.

Whatever.

I suppose it happens to every generation. Big names, familiar names, in fact...warm names. Done.

The Sears catalog left the planet years ago I guess. Heck, we used to look forward to that just about as much as we looked forward to birthday's or Christmas. And I remember walking with my Dad through the Sears tools aisle's, him looking at all those things he couldn't afford...or maybe he was just to tight (Dutch, you know).

Back to school shopping at Kmart. Twenty five cents for three pictures in the photo booth, then off to try on new jeans. And a stop at the A&W fort a root beer on the way home.

So long, Sears. It sure was good to know ya.

See Also: