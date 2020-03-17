Another Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Minnehaha County

St. Patrick's Day finds South Dakota has another confirmed case of COVID-19.

The eleventh case of coronavirus was found in a woman in her 30s in Minnehaha County. That is the fifth case in Minnehaha County. No other county in South Dakota has more than one case.

That brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 to 11. A total of 551 people have been tested. There are another 35 tests pending.

Worldwide there have been more than 190,000 cases confirmed, according ncov2019.live.