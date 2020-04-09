Another Big Wide Receiver Trade in the NFL

A few weeks ago, the Houston Texans made headlines as they shipped out Deandre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Now the Texans are making headlines for the wide receiver they are acquiring and not one that is departing.

On Thursday night, the Rams agreed to a deal that will trade Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans according to ESPN.

In exchange for Cooks, the Rams will receive a 2020 second-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick will go along with Cooks to Houston according to those same reports.

Cooks had a much better 2018 season than he did 2019 as he saw his numbers look drastically different from the year he helped LA reach the Super Bowl.

Cooks was drafted by New Orleans traded to New England and then eventually was traded to the Rams.

As the trade market for wide receivers gets smaller and smaller, the attention now of GM's is to make the right decisions in the NFL Draft which is loaded with WR talent.