The Sanford Pentagon is scheduled to host another big Division-I basketball game this December as the Iowa Hawkeyes return to town.

Jon Rothstein, a college basketball insider for CBS Sports, is reporting that Iowa will play Utah State at the Sanford Pentagon this December. The date of the game is still unknown and the Pentagon has yet to make a formal announcement.

https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1407039409216700418

Iowa will return to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon after playing the then #1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs last December. Gonzaga defeated Iowa 99-88 in a game that was played in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hawkeyes finished the season 22-9 last year and fell short in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Utah State is also not a stranger to the Sanford Pentagon. The Aggies visited Sioux Falls last year as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Utah State went 1-2 in the three games played on Heritage Court, falling to VCU and South Dakota State while picking up a win over Northern Iowa. The team finished 20-9 last season with an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Aggies were previously coached by former South Dakota head coach Craig Smith. Smith left the Utah State program following this past season to take the head coaching position at Utah. Utah State is now coached by Ryan Odom.

An official announcement by the Sanford Pentagon and the teams should be coming within the next few weeks. Ticket information and other details will also be released at another time also.

The Pentagon has multiple D-I games on the schedule this year including the return of the Crossover Classic. This year's Crossover Classic field will feature South Dakota State University, the University of Washington, the University of Nevada, and George Mason University and be played November 22-24.

More information about the Sanford Pentagon and its schedule can be found here.