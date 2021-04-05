Another Beautiful Warm Day for Sioux Falls, Rain Tomorrow

We have one more incredibly warm day on tap before we start to see some changes to our weather pattern. There will be plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds rolling through during the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 80s in the west to the mid to upper 80s in the east. There’s a slight chance we may see a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm pop this evening.

A cold front will move through the region tonight. Overnight lows will be near 50.

The from moving through will cause highs to drop back into the 50s and 60s for Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy and we’ll see increasing chances of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. There may even be a few thunderstorms move through, but severe risk is looking fairly low. This storm system looks like it will take its time moving through our area, so we’ll see rain chances continue Tuesday night into Wednesday.

