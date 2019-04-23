Another Awesome L Couture Fashion Show

The L Couture Fashion Show was last Friday (April 19) and once again, it was an awesome event. Every year offers something new.

One year there was a live band and another year there were aerialists on silks. This year, the show opened with a drumline. Then, local artist, Denham, had a performance during the show and was featured at the after party.

As always, there were beautiful clothes modeled by local ladies. Julianna's Boutique and TH Grey made sure everybody had beautiful outfits. Loft Salon made sure everybody's hair and makeup game were on point.

My favorite part every year is seeing the Cure Kids Cancer Moms getting all dolled up and working it on the runway!

The whole show is a fundraiser for Sanford Children's Hospital and Cure Kids Cancer. Throughout the show, there were pre-taped stories about the kids battling cancer. It really showed you where your donations were going. All the money is staying local to help these kids and their families!

There were also many ways to donate. There were awesome silent auction items and a chance to win a ring from Gunderson's by buying a $50 gold bracelet.

Every year I'm impressed by the production of the show and the generosity of the people of Sioux Falls.

See you again next year!

2019 L Couture Fashion Show